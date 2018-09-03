Alford honored as MAFP’s Family Physician of the Year

Tim Alford, MD, of Kosciusko, was recently honored as Mississippi’s Family Physician of the Year 2018 by the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians.

The John B. Howell, MD, Memorial Award, as it is formally known, was first

given in 1977 in memory of Dr. Howell, a pioneer in the practice of family medicine and long-time delegate to the American Academy of Family Physicians. Alford was MAFP president in 2001-02, Foundation president for 5 years, and on the national level, representing Mississippi on the AAFP Congress of Delegates for the past 16 years. He was even selected as the AAFP’s official torch bearer for the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

A native of Greenwood, he graduated from Greenwood High School, earned a bachelor’s degree from Millsaps College and went on to complete medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson in 1983. Hecompleted his family medicine residency in Columbus, Ga., where he was chief resident, before returning to Mississippi to practice medicine.

Alford practiced as a family physician with Premier Medical Management at Kosciusko Medical Clinic for almost 30 years before opening Kosy Direct Care, where he worked for two years. He presently works at Kosciusko’s Baptist Medical Center.

He is founding and current chairman of Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence

in Education. He served on the Kosciusko City School Board for 10 years, and is a former PTA president.

Alford is the founding organizer of Kosciusko-Attala Habitat for Humanity and the former baseball commissioner for Kosciusko Parks and Recreation.

Alford and his wife, Mary Al, live in Kosciusko. Their three children are Timothy Alford (Mary Bruce), Leah Mabry Hendrix (Tal), and John Paul Alford (Jana). Their grandchildren include Gray, Virginia and Stella Alford; Cobb, Ann Mabry, Mary Tait and Walt Hendrix; and Sawyer and Mobley Alford.