Alford honored as MAFP’s Family Physician of the Year

Tim Alford, MD, of Kosciusko, was recently honored as Mississippi’s Family Physician of the Year 2018 by the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians.
The John B. Howell, MD, Memorial Award, as it is formally known, was first
given in 1977 in memory of Dr. Howell, a pioneer in the practice of family medicine and long-time delegate to the American Academy of Family Physicians. Alford was MAFP president in 2001-02, Foundation president for 5 years, and on the national level, representing Mississippi on the AAFP Congress of Delegates for the past 16 years. He was even selected as the AAFP’s official torch bearer for the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.
A native of Greenwood, he graduated from Greenwood High School, earned a bachelor’s degree from Millsaps College and went on to complete medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson in 1983. Hecompleted his family medicine residency in Columbus, Ga., where he was chief resident, before returning to Mississippi to practice medicine.
Alford practiced as a family physician with Premier Medical Management at Kosciusko Medical Clinic for almost 30 years before opening Kosy Direct Care, where he worked for two years. He presently works at Kosciusko’s Baptist Medical Center.
He is founding and current chairman of Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence
in Education. He served on the Kosciusko City School Board for 10 years, and is a former PTA president.
Alford is the founding organizer of Kosciusko-Attala Habitat for Humanity and the former baseball commissioner for Kosciusko Parks and Recreation.
Alford and his wife, Mary Al, live in Kosciusko. Their three children are Timothy Alford (Mary Bruce), Leah Mabry Hendrix (Tal), and John Paul Alford (Jana). Their grandchildren include Gray, Virginia and Stella Alford; Cobb, Ann Mabry, Mary Tait and Walt Hendrix; and Sawyer and Mobley Alford.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info