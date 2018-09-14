Baker Donelson adds five attorneys to tax practice

Baker Donelson has expanded its tax practice with the addition of a group of five attorneys to its Jackson office, a move that gives the Firm one of the largest tax practices in the state of Mississippi.

Joining Baker Donelson are C. Ted Sanderson Jr., James A. “Jay” Norris III, Leslie Bounds, William O. “Bill” Brown Jr., and Charles W. “Chuck” Goldberg Jr. Mr. Sanderson and Mr. Norris have joined the Firm as shareholders. Ms. Bounds, Mr. Brown and Mr. Goldberg have joined as of counsel. All five attorneys were previously with the firm of Copeland, Cook, Taylor & Bush, P.A.

Sanderson has more than 30 years of legal experience in corporate and tax matters, including tax controversy, succession planning, tax incentives, and business transactions. He represents clients in the areas of federal and state taxation, estate, business succession and lifetime planning, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and probate, trust and guardianship matters. He also advises and represents property owners, developers, and governments on tax incentives for new and expanding businesses. Prior to establishing his practice in Jackson, Mr. Sanderson worked for the Internal Revenue Service in the Office of Chief Counsel in Washington, D.C., where he handled a wide range of individual and corporate tax matters involving the regulatory and enforcement functions of the IRS.

Norris advises clients on corporate and tax matters, including business transactions, tax controversy, and estate planning. He represents clients in tax and corporate matters involving federal and state taxation, tax controversy, business succession planning, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, estate planning, and probate matters. He also advises clients on entity formation and organization, joint ventures, business transactions, agreements and contracts, and federal and state securities regulation. Norris practiced as a certified public accountant prior to earning his J.D. from the University of Mississippi and his LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Florida.

Bounds concentrates her practice in the areas of tax-exempt organizations, tax controversy and IRS collection matters, forensic accounting projects, and financial document review and analysis. Her experience also includes the areas of business succession planning and lifetime planning, estate and trust administration, income tax planning, and non-profit entities. Bounds, who practiced as a certified public accountant for 14 years before beginning her legal career, also counsels clients on business transactions, particularly in the areas of agreements and contracts, tax advice, and entity formation and organization.

Brown advises high net worth individuals and closely-held businesses and their owners. He represents closely-held businesses and business owners in business formation, organization, capital formation, financing, mergers and acquisitions, state and federal tax planning and tax controversies, various business transactions and business succession and estate planning. A Fellow in The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC), Brown is a certified public accountant and a certified financial planner. Prior to his career in law, he was an accountant with an international CPA firm, and he served as the head of the tax department of a regional CPA firm.

Goldberg focuses on federal and state tax planning, business transactions, corporate planning, estate planning, and tax controversy matters. He represents individual and business clients in matters involving federal and state taxation, estate planning and trusts, tax controversy, and probate matters. A certified public accountant, Goldberg regularly advises clients on wealth preservation strategies, including federal income and transfer tax planning, business entity formation, organization, and governance, business transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and federal and state securities regulation.