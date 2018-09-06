BancorpSouth promotes Telford Lindsay and Jennifer Morgan

BancorpSouth Bank recently announced the promotions of Telford Lindsay to first vice president and Jennifer Morgan to bank officer in BancorpSouth Equipment Finance and Leasing, which provides equipment financing for commercial markets and municipalities across the Southeast and parts of the Midwest.

Lindsay joined BancorpSouth Equipment Finance in 2014 and most recently served as vice president. He is responsible for the equipment finance and leasing of commercial equipment for the division’s Louisiana and Mississippi territories. Prior to joining BancorpSouth, he worked for other Mississippi-based financial institutions, where he gained industry experience as a mortgage originator, consumer loan officer, branch manager and commercial loan officer.

Lindsay, a Certified Leasing Finance Professional, is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Morgan has worked at BancorpSouth for eight years and has served in a variety of positions, including credit and documentation specialist, operations specialist, sales support team leader and accountant, within the Equipment Finance area. In her new role, she will monitor documentation management within the team, perform portfolio administration functions and continue to assist the sales support staff with daily workflow, if needed.

Morgan earned an associate’s degree in business administration from Pearl River Community College and a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Southern Mississippi. She is active in the Hattiesburg community and volunteers for the United Way of Southeast Mississippi, Christian Services Inc., Relay for Life and the Hattiesburg Fire Department Wives Auxiliary. She is a member of the National Equipment Finance Association and the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association.