BancorpSouth promotes Telford Lindsay and Jennifer Morgan

BancorpSouth Bank recently announced the promotions of Telford Lindsay to first vice president and Jennifer Morgan to bank officer in BancorpSouth Equipment Finance and Leasing, which provides equipment financing for commercial markets and municipalities across the Southeast and parts of the Midwest.
Lindsay joined BancorpSouth Equipment Finance in 2014 and most recently served as vice president. He is responsible for the equipment finance and leasing of commercial equipment for the division’s Louisiana and Mississippi territories. Prior to joining BancorpSouth, he worked for other Mississippi-based financial institutions, where he gained industry experience as a mortgage originator, consumer loan officer, branch manager and commercial loan officer.
Lindsay, a Certified Leasing Finance Professional, is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Morgan has worked at BancorpSouth for eight years and has served in a variety of positions, including credit and documentation specialist, operations specialist, sales support team leader and accountant, within the Equipment Finance area. In her new role, she will monitor documentation management within the team, perform portfolio administration functions and continue to assist the sales support staff with daily workflow, if needed.
Morgan earned an associate’s degree in business administration from Pearl River Community College and a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Southern Mississippi. She is active in the Hattiesburg community and volunteers for the United Way of Southeast Mississippi, Christian Services Inc., Relay for Life and the Hattiesburg Fire Department Wives Auxiliary. She is a member of the National Equipment Finance Association and the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info