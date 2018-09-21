Brown & Brown welcomes Carter as insurance & risk advisor

Brown & Brown Gulf States of Gulfport, a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., recently announced the addition of Jennifer G. Carter, Insurance & Risk Advisor, to the Commercial Lines Department team.
Carter, a resident of Madison, has 34 years of experience in insurance industry from areas of marketing, account management, underwriting, information technology, risk management, and education.
She began her professional career with IBM Corporation where she was a teammate for 10 years. Prior to joining Brown & Brown, Jennifer served as the Director of Marketing with AmFed Companies for 11 years. In addition to her vast industry knowledge, Carter brings a special knowledge of the risk challenges of public entities and municipalities in Mississippi. As part of the Brown & Brown team, Carter will work with clients to find the right solutions to their commercial insurance & risk management challenges.
Carter is a licensed Property & Casualty Agent, has served on the Board of Directors for the Mississippi Workers’ Compensation Educational Association since 2009, is an active founding member of the Professional Women’s Association of Jackson, and was recently honored as one of the 2018 Top 50 Leading Business Women in Mississippi.
