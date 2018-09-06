Brunini welcomes Jake Bradley

Jake Bradley has joined Brunini, Grantham, Grower & Hewes, PLLC as an associate in the firm’s litigation department. Before joining the firm, Jake clerked for the Honorable Judge Rhesa H. Barksdale on the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
Jake is a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law. Prior to attending law school, he received his Bachelors and Masters of Arts from the University of West Florida.
In law school, Jake served on the Executive Board of the Mississippi Law Journal as Mississippi Cases Editor and won the Tom Mason Trial Advocacy Award from the American Board of Trial Advocates.
Sam Kelly, Managing Partner of the Brunini firm said “We are excited to welcome Jake to the Firm and are confident that he will be a great asset to our team.”
