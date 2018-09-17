Budget woes may force cuts to Tunica County fire department

The fire district that protects Tunica County’s casinos is again at risk of having its number of firefighters cut in half.
North Tunica Fire spokesman Dennis Doughty tells WMC-TV that Tunica County supervisors are considering cutting their subsidy, which could leave the fire department with only two firefighters per shift.
Four firefighters are required before anyone can enter a scene. That means firefighters will have to wait for backup. It’s also likely to make fire insurance premiums jump.
The North Tunica Fire District dropped to two firefighters per shift earlier this year, but returned to four after supervisors began subsidizing operations. The district faced a shortfall because property taxes in the district have declined, in part because a casino closed.
Supervisor James Dunn says he expects a decision next month.
