Burr & Forman adds Jackson attorney to construction practice

Burr & Forman LLP announced the addition of Jackson-based associate Joshua Stover, who joins the firm’s Construction Practice Group. Stover will represent clients including general contractors, owners, subcontractors, developers, architects and engineers in complex construction cases in trial and arbitration.
Stover earned his undergraduate degree from Mississippi State University and his law degree from Mississippi College School of Law.
