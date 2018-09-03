Clements joins Neel-Schaffer as a senior engineer

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., recently announced that Wade Clements, PE, has joined the firm as a Senior Engineer in the company’s East Region.
Clements joins Neel-Schaffer with 25-plus years of experience in highway construction and maintenance with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Clements will provide project management and business development services throughout Neel-Schaffer’s Eastern Region footprint.
A registered Professional Engineer in Alabama, Florida, and Kentucky, Clements also is a Certified Public Manager and a Certified Bridge Inspection Manager. He is a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve Civil Engineering Corps, and he holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Kentucky.
