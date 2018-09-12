Clinton voters approve $25M in borrowing for schools

Some central Mississippi residents have voted for a school district to borrow $25 million.
Clinton School District spokeswoman Sandy Beason says a bond issue received about 90 percent support in Tuesday’s election. State law requires at least 60 percent approval on a bond referendum.
The borrowing will finance a new career complex at Clinton High School. The funds will also help renovate the current complex at Clinton Junior High School and expand elementary schools.
District officials say borrowing may be repaid without raising property taxes, partially because of a new tire plant that Continental AG is building in the school district. The plant’s first phase is set to open in late 2019.
Voters in at least 21 Mississippi school districts have approved borrowing since 2013.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info