Clinton voters to decide $25M in borrowing for schools

Voters in one central Mississippi school district go to the polls Tuesday to decide whether the district will borrow $25 million.

Residents of the Clinton school district are being asked to approve borrowing that would finance a new career complex at Clinton High School. The funds would also help renovate the current complex at Clinton Junior High School and expand elementary schools.

District officials say borrowing may be repaid without raising property taxes, partially because of a new tire plant that Continental AG is building in the school district. The plant’s first phase is set to open in late 2019.

State law requires 60 percent of voters to approve a bond referendum. Voters in at least 20 Mississippi school districts have approved borrowing since 2013.