Easterling joins Owl Drug Store at Hattiesburg Clinic

Mike Easterling, RPh, recently joined Owl Drug Store at Hattiesburg Clinic as a staff pharmacist.
Easterling has more than 33 years of experience as a pharmacist. He received his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Samford University in Birmingham, Ala. He has an APhA immunization certification and is a member of the Mississippi Pharmacists Association.
Founded in 1907, Owl Drug Store is a neighborhood pharmacy and gift shop at Hattiesburg Clinic’s main campus.
