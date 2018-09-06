Ed Everitt joins Neel-Schaffer as general counsel

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., recently announced that Jackson native Ed Everitt has joined the firm as General Counsel.
Everitt has practiced law for 12 years, the last seven as in-house Counsel for one of the nation’s largest construction and engineering firms. Before going in-house, Everitt practiced construction litigation for one of the pre-eminent law firms in the Southeast. Everitt has a civil engineering background and worked for a consulting engineering firm prior to attending law school.
Everitt earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University and a JD from the University of Mississippi.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info