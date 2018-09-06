Gulf Council selects Dr. John Froeschke as new deputy director

The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council has named Dr. John Froeschke as its new Deputy director. Froeschke has worked as a Fishery Biologist and Statistician for the Council since 2009.
John earned his Ph.D from Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi. There, he worked on developing predictive models used to improve our understanding of environmental factors affecting fish distribution and abundance in the Gulf of Mexico. Prior to this, Dr.Froeschke completed his Master’s of Science in Biology at California State University, Northridge. He worked as a fish biologist at Occidental College in Los Angeles and as a scientific diver for several years. John currently lives in central Florida and enjoys fishing and camping with his wife and two young children.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info