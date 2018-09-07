Gulfport builder wins $68 million Ingalls contract

By JACK WEATHERLY

Gulfport-based Roy Anderson Corp. has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $68 million by Huntington Ingalls Inc. for the East Bank Revitalization project in Pascagoula.

The project is part of Huntington Ingalls’ plans to reactivate its shipbuilding facilities on the East Bank of the Pascagoula River, which were heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Work is expected to begin in the next 30 days with substantial completion anticipated in the fall of 2019. Efforts to determine the jobs creation impact of the rebuilding were not immediately successful.

Huntington Ingalls announced in April that it would reactivate its shipbuilding facilities on the east bank of the Pascagoula River.

The site of the original Ingalls Shipbuilding Corp., founded in 1938, was decimated by Katrina. The reactivation will restore the facility’s ability to support Ingalls’ current ship construction and modernization programs as well as help the company better prepare for the future.

“We are excited to be bringing the east bank back to life,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said in April. “As we prepare to celebrate our 80th anniversary, what better way to do that than to announce that the original Ingalls facility will become a productive, vibrant part of the Pascagoula landscape once again!”

The primary component of the project includes the addition of large, covered construction areas for construction of ship assemblies and components as well as the restoration of an outfitting pier.

Huntington Ingalls is Mississippi’s largest manufacturer, with 11,500 employees as of May 2017.

It is America’s largest military shipbuilding company. For more than a century, its Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi, respectively, have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder.

Roy Anderson is a subsidiary of Tutor Perini Corp. is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world.