Gulfport Memorial Physician Clinics welcomes Conger

Memorial Physician Clinics recently hired Nicholas G. Conger, MD, in the practice of Infectious Diseases,
Conger earned his medical degree from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. He completed his residency and internship in Internal Medicine; and fellowship in infectious diseases at Wilford Hall Medical Center, San Antonio, Tex.
Conger is board certified in internal medicine and infectious diseases.
