Hall Carter joins Mississippi Kidney Foundation as executive director

The Mississippi Kidney Foundation recently announced that Hall Carter has been named its new executive director. Carter is joining a new associate director, Walton Fenelon from Jackson. Gail Sweat, who served as executive director the foundation for the past two decades, recently retired.

Carter, a Memphis, Tenn., native, has held integral positions for several U.S. senators, most recently serving as Sen. Roger Wicker’s executive assistant and scheduler. She has also worked for Sens. Bob Bennett (Utah) and Lamar Alexander (Tennessee).

Her previous non-profit experience includes serving on the board of the Taste of the South held in Washington D.C. Carter attended Sewanee: The University of the South, graduating Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in U.S. History.