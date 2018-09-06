Heidelberg recognized by The Best Lawyers in America

Pascagoula attorney Jimmy Heidelberg has been named to the 25thedition of Best Lawyers in America in seven areas of law: appellate practice, environmental law, legal malpractice law – defendants, mass tort litigation/class actions-defendants, medical malpractice law – defendants, personal injury litigation-defendants and professional malpractice law – defendants.

Additionally, Heidelberg was recognized as the 2019 Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants “Lawyer of the Year” for the area. Only a single lawyer in each practice area in each community is honored as “Lawyer of the Year.”

“It is quite an honor to be recognized in seven practice areas and also be acknowledged for my practice of personal injury litigation defense,” said Heidelberg. “It is rewarding that the hard work and dedication you give your clients is recognized. We strive to deliver the best professional service with the highest ethical standards to our clients.”

Heidelberg is a shareholder in the law firm of Heidelberg Steinberger, P.A., which has offices in both Pascagoula and Jackson. He has been practicing law since 1978 and has been listed in Best Lawyerssince 1999. He is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and the University of Mississippi School of Law.

Heidelberg Steinberger is a multi-service law firm that has been representing businesses, individuals and companies for over three decades. Areas of practice are vast but include workers’ compensation, employment law, insurance, medical malpractice defense, liability and real estate.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers is based on a peer review survey of over 50,000 leading attorneys.