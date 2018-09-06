Hibbett Neel earns highest honor from Institute of Transportation Engineers

Neel-Schaffer co-founder and President W. Hibbett Neel, PE, was honored by the Institute of Transportation Engineers when he was named an Honorary Member of the international organization.



Selected for honorary membership late last year, Neel was officially honored on August 21 of this year during ITE’s annual International Meeting in Minneapolis.



Honorary Membership is the highest recognition of notable and outstanding professional achievement presented by ITE, which has 15,000 members worldwide. Neel has been a member of ITE for over 40 years and served as the ITE International President in 2014. Only 80 members have received Honorary Member status since 1933, when the first Honorary Member was chosen.



“I am honored to receive this award,” said Neel. “But I know what little success I’ve achieved I would not have achieved without the great support of my wonderful wife Susan. We celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary this year in May. And we have had many talented, dedicated employees who have really made this company a success.”



Neel and Gorman Schaffer founded Neel-Schaffer in 1983, primarily as a traffic/transportation firm. The firm has grown from one office with 20 employees to 500-plus employees working out of 38 offices across nine states.



“As federal mandates and local priorities emerged, we established offices to provide services to clients throughout the Southeast,” explained Neel. “But you have to have more than office locations to succeed. We brought on engineers with an entrepreneurial spirit, and we put them in positions where they could excel.”