Holcomb Dunbar attorney recognized by The Best Lawyers in America

Mike Watts received Best Lawyers 2019 Insurance Law “Lawyer of the Year” award in the Tupelo, Mississippi, area.
“Lawyer of the Year” honorees receive this award based on their high overall feedback within specific practice areas and metropolitan regions. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan areas is honored as the “Lawyer of the Year.”
Watts served on the Mississippi Board of Bar Commissions for 1995 to 1998. Watts has been A/V rated by Martindale Hubbell since 1995 and is a Fellow of the Mississippi Bar Foundation.
