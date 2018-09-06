HORNE Promotes Six in Ridgeland Office

HORNE LLP, announced the promotion of six Ridgeland team members: Hannah Lewis, Mitzi Warren, Sam Dyse, Dan Eveland, Shelby Powell and Kasey Boone.
On the public and middle market team, Lewis and Warren were promoted to manager. On the government services team, Dyse was promoted to manager. Eveland, a member of the healthcare team, was promoted to supervisor. Both on the Firm FIRST team, Powell was promoted to senior associate and Boone was promoted to associate.
