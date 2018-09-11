JCJC no more: Call me Jones, says Mississippi 2-year-college

The last educational institution in Mississippi that called itself a junior college is rebranding.
What had been Jones County Junior College will now call itself Jones College, although its official and legal name won’t change.
All the other two-year colleges in Mississippi that had called themselves junior colleges have officially changed their names to community colleges. Jones, however, long held on to the alliterative JCJC initials.
Jones President Jesse Smith says in a statement that the rebranding had been under consideration for a decade before it was announced at a freshman assembly Thursday.
Smith says the term junior college no longer indicated the full breadth of Jones’ offerings.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info