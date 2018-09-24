‘Leadership Lafayette’ team recognizes 27 leaders, presents award

Twenty-seven local leaders take their fine-tuned skills into the community after graduating from the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce’s 30th annual Leadership Lafayette Program on Aug. 23. The eight-month program is centered around enhancing teamwork, generating and executing new ideas and serving the local community.

“I’m extremely honored each year to be apart of such a prestigious group of leaders in Lafayette Oxford University community,” said Torie White, Leadership Lafayette Program chair. “I know this class will do like so many of the others and go on to do great things in this community and state.”

The 2018 class includes Lindsey Abernathy, University of Mississippi Office of Sustainability; Brandi Binder, FNB Oxford Bank; Joseph Brummett, Wes Schilling; Jamie Carr, J. Carr Properties, LLC; Delia Childers, Oxford Eagle; Kevin Cozart, The Sarah Isom Center for Women and Gender Studies; Natalie Damore, Byrne & Associates, PLLC; Dana Fisher, Charter Road Hospitality, Inc.; Luke Harris, Renasant Bank; Scott Iverson, CoreLogic | FNC; Jacob Jenkins, Insight Park; Jeffery Johnson, University of Mississippi; Cassie McCutchen, Baptist Memorial Hospital-North MS; Jeff McCutchen, Oxford Police Department; Justin Mills, University of Mississippi; Katie Mink, Mississippi Small Business Development Center; Jonathan Nance, Ole Miss Athletics; Matt O’Keefe, University of Mississippi; Kristen Paris, ProMatura Group; Patrick Perry, University of Mississippi; Stuart Povall, Develop Design Studio; Cayce Read, CoreLogic|FNC; Michelle Robinson, City of Oxford; Casey Rogers, Innovative Construction Management; Julia Tatum, Delta Grind; Julie Wells, Evans Petree PC; and Brian Whisenant, Oxford Treatment Center.

The 2018 graduating class planned diverse community projects by dividing into four self-planned teams: ALZ In, LOUnity Project, Oxford Community Clean Up Challenge and Team OXCM Hootenanny. ALZ In collaborated with the Memory Makers organization to create a corporate fundraising program and to provide marketing materials for donors. LOUnity Project worked to unify the Brittany Woods community with the City of Oxford through providing a modern and safe recreational place for children who live in Brittany Woods Apartments.

Oxford Community Clean Up Challenge organized a county-wide litter pickup day to unify the community by cleaning up soiled areas and beautifying local surroundings. Team OXCM Hootenanny worked on a new annual fundraiser for the Oxford Community Market. The team organized a family-friendly event, Hootenanny, to raise funds to support Harvest Angel, a program funding fresh foods to at-risk families at Thanksgiving.

This year’s Leadership Lafayette class also chose Jeff McCutchen, Major of Operations for the Oxford Police Department, as recipient of the 11th Annual Leadership Award, recognizing his leadership capabilities and dedication to improving the community throughout the program.

“This year’s class had such chemistry in their small groups,” said Pam Swain, Leadership Lafayette program director and senior vice president of the Chamber. “They each had a great amount of passion for their community and worked hard for the organizations they got involved with through their projects. My hat is off to them for the lasting impact they have left on this community through their determination and goals for their projects.”

The Chamber of Commerce will begin accepting applications for the upcoming Leadership Lafayette class in late October, with the deadline in early December.