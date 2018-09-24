Lehman-Roberts Co. asphalt plants in Mississippi recognized by National Asphalt Pavement Association

Lehman-Roberts Co., a highway paving, construction and aggregate industry, recently announced two of its plants have earned Diamond Achievement Commendation by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA). Plant 10 in Byhalia and Plant 7 in Batesville were honored with the Diamond Achievement Commendation for Excellence in Asphalt Plant/Site Operations.
The Diamond Achievement Commendation is a nationally recognized and respected program that encourages and recognizes responsible asphalt plant operational practices and cultivates good community relations. NAPA’s Chairman Craig Parker stated,
NAPA developed the Diamond program in 1999.
