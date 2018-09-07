Machado Patano’s Hemenway passes architect exam

Vanessa J. Hemenway of M|P Design Group passed the final Architect Registration Examination.
Hemenway received her BArch Architecture from Mississippi State University in 2013, and joined M|P Design Group in 2013. Since being employed at Machado | Patano, Hemenway has worked in several sectors from Education, Medical, Municipal, Federal, Commercial Retail & Industrial Facilities. Some of the notable architectural design projects include; Biloxi Jr. High School, Biloxi Athletic Facility, Biloxi Natatorium and Biloxi High Performing Arts Center.
