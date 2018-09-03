Mad Genius adds & promotes creative talent

Ridgeland-based advertising and creative production firm Mad Genius has added creative and technical talent to the labs. Sarah Tewolde, a Mississippi State University graduate, has joined the company as graphic designer; Mississippi College grad Clayton Thigpen has joined the team as web developer; and, Bill Rinehart, a 20-year veteran in the film industry, has become studio manager in the video production department. Additionally, Ethan Head was promoted within and named Interactive Art Director.

“We’re excited to add Sarah, Clayton, and Bill to the team,” says Chip Sarver, Mad Genius President and COO. “They each bring with them unique experiences and fresh perspectives that will enable Mad Genius to continue to serve the creative and technical needs of our clients.”

Rob Bridges, Chief Creative Officer, adds: “We’re also excited to have Ethan take more of a leadership role as Interactive Art Director on our web development team, leveraging his strong creative vision on future web projects.”