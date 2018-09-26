Manufacturer plans $8 million Durant plant expansion, creation of 60 jobs

MBJ staff
Automotive service equipment manufacturer Hunter Engineering is expanding operations in Durant. The project is an $8 million corporate investment and will create 60 jobs.
Hunter Engineering employs approximately 590 workers in Mississippi, 192 of which are in Durant. The expansion is slated for completion by the end of 2020.
Hunter Engineering is a leader in wheel alignment and wheel balancing systems, tire changers, brake service equipment, alignment lifts and inspection lanes. The company’s expansion includes an addition of approximately 85,000 square feet to accommodate increased manufacturing, painting and shipping operations. The expansion also includes a 500-square-foot work-force training area to support continuous employee development.
“DRA is proud to invest in vital infrastructure improvements that will help create and retain jobs in Durant,” said DRA Chairman Chris Caldwell.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $1.2 million federal grant for improvements to the existing building and a $500,000 state grant for building expansion and improvements to the publicly owned facility. The Delta Regional Authority is providing a $425,000 grant to extend water lines, relocate city-owned electric utility poles and install new electrical equipment.
