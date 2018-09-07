Mayor: City earmarking property tax increase for road repair

A south Mississippi city is raising taxes to pay for more roadwork.
WDAM-TV reports the city of Laurel is raising property taxes by 4 mills, or $40 on a $100,000 house. The City Council approved the tax increase as they approved the city budget beginning Oct. 1.
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee says the money will be earmarked to repair roads. He says the city borrowed $10 million three years ago to repave some streets, but has already allocated all that money.
Magee says the tax increase will give the city a steady stream of income every year to pave streets. The mayor says the city will create a list of road projects after the new budget year begins.
