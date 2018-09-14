Merit Health Rankin Names CEO, CFO

Mitchell Cox

Heather Sistrunk

Heather Sistrunk, MHSA, BSN, RN, was recently named Chief Executive Officer of Merit Health Rankin, and Mitchell Cox has been named Chief Financial Officer.

Sistrunk has over 20 years of health care experience in the Jackson market.

For the past 18 months, Sistrunk has served as Chief Administrative Officer for both Merit Health Rankin and Merit Health River Oaks. She previously served four years as Chief Operating Officer at Merit Health River Oaks.

Before Merit Health, Sistrunk served as the Southern Division Director of Quality and Clinical Implementation for Health Management Physician Network (HMPN). She began her career as a coronary care nurse at a local hospital and also served as administrative director for the cardiovascular services service line.

Sistrunk holds her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus and her master’s degree in health services administration from Mississippi College in Clinton. She is a member of the Medical Group Management Association, the American Organization for Nursing Executives and the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance.

She and her husband Mark have one son and live in Brandon.

Cox most recently served the facility as interim Chief Financial Officer.

Before joining Merit Health Rankin, Cox worked as assistant chief financial officer at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg. Prior, Cox worked in revenue management at CHSPSC, LLC in Nashville.

Cox received his master’s degree of accountancy in taxation and bachelor’s degree in accountancy, accounting and business management from the University of Mississippi. He is a certified public accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Cox and his wife, Martha, are Mississippi natives and have one daughter, Maggie.