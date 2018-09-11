Mississippi anglers get 1 more weekend to catch red snapper

Mississippi fishermen will get one more weekend to catch red snapper.
The state Department of Marine Resources said Monday it will reopen the recreational fishing season for the prized catch at 12:01 a.m. Friday. The agency will close it again at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
The department says catch data from Mississippi’s season that closed in August shows anglers can fish a little more before reaching their annual catch target of 138,000 pounds (62,500 kilograms).
Fishermen are limited to two red snapper daily, each at least 16 inches (40 centimeters) long.
The department says it could reopen the season again if the target isn’t met or weather is bad.
Federal rules allowed all five Gulf of Mexico states to set their own seasons this year in state and adjacent federal waters.
