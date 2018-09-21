Mississippi city condemns apartment complex for violations

A city in Mississippi has condemned an apartment complex because of a number of problems.

WLOX-TV reported the city of Pascagoula condemned the Frances Street Apartments on Thursday, saying the complex was unsafe and posed a health problem. The city also noted electrical problems and theft of utilities.

Property manager Brittany Robinson says the condemnation makes 23 people homeless.

Inspectors found a number of electrical violations and roof leaks. There were also problems with a lack of smoke detectors, hot water heaters and air conditioners.

City officials gave residents until Friday to get out of the apartments. Inspectors then plan to go through the complex and make a detailed list of needed repairs.