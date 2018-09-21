Mississippi city condemns apartment complex for violations

A city in Mississippi has condemned an apartment complex because of a number of problems.
WLOX-TV reported the city of Pascagoula condemned the Frances Street Apartments on Thursday, saying the complex was unsafe and posed a health problem. The city also noted electrical problems and theft of utilities.
Property manager Brittany Robinson says the condemnation makes 23 people homeless.
Inspectors found a number of electrical violations and roof leaks. There were also problems with a lack of smoke detectors, hot water heaters and air conditioners.
City officials gave residents until Friday to get out of the apartments. Inspectors then plan to go through the complex and make a detailed list of needed repairs.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info