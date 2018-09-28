Mississippi lawmaker arrested for refusing to take DUI test

The Clarion Ledger reports House Speaker Pro Tem Greg Snowden was arrested Thursday.
A high-ranking Mississippi legislator has been arrested for refusing to take a DUI test after running into the back of another car at a red light near his home in Meridian.
Snowden, a Republican, says he wasn’t drunk and hit the car because he was texting and looking at his phone about the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination hearings in Washington.
Police Chief Benny Dubose says his officers responded to a call of an individual driving erratically and running people off the road. When they arrived on scene, he says, they said they smelled alcohol and Snowden failed a field sobriety test.
The 64-year-old says he has bad knees and was unable to walk properly for the field sobriety test.
Neither Snowden, the second-ranking lawmaker in the House, nor the other driver reported injuries.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info