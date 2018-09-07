Mississippi says $9.8 million wagered on sports in 1st month

Mississippi officials say gamblers bet $9.8 million on sporting events from Aug. 1 through Labor Day.
State Gaming Commission Director Allen Godfrey says that’s the total amount bet in the first 34 days of wagering in Mississippi.
Casinos earn about 5 percent off bets, and Mississippi gets an 8 percent tax on the casino’s take.
Sports betting has now expanded to more than 20 of Mississippi’s 28 state-regulated gambling halls. Two Choctaw Indian casinos are also offering sports betting, but they don’t report figures to the state.
Casino executives tell WLOX-TV that business increased with the start of the college football season.
A May U.S. Supreme Court decision allowed states nationwide to join Nevada in legalizing sports betting. Delaware, Mississippi, New Jersey and West Virginia all now allow betting.
