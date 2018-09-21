New associates join Forman Watkins & Krutz

Forman Watkins & Krutz announced the additions of Taylor Herring White and Margaret McLaughlin to the Firm.

Taylor Herring White joins as an associate in our Jackson office. She is a recent summa cum laude graduate from Mississippi College School of Law where she served on both the Law Review Executive Board and the Moot Court Executive board. Taylor received the Hearin Full Tuition Scholarship and was recognized for Best Brief and Best Oral Advocate in the National Moot Court Competition along with several Best Paper Awards throughout her law school career. Taylor also served as an intern for Magistrate Judge Michael T. Parker, for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. Prior to law school, Taylor graduated summa cum laude from The University of Southern Mississippi.

Taylor’s innate interest in history and passionate desire for learning in college helped her develop a love for analytical thinking and problem solving which makes her a talented lawyer today. With a dedication to excellence that gained her several awards in law school, Taylor recognizes that each client deserves the most knowledgeable representation, and that drives her to work diligently and tirelessly every day. For Taylor, working as a team with her colleagues motivates her to find creative solutions to difficult problems. Taylor finds fulfillment in developing personal relationships, and with her background in French and large repertoire of travel, clients can always expect a personal, cultured, and genuine experience when working with her.

Margaret McLaughlin joins the Firm as an associate in our New Orleans office. Margaret is a recent magna cum laude graduate from Tulane University Law School. While at Tulane Law, Margaret was selected for the Order of the Coif, Tulane 34 (an University-wide award for academic excellence, service and leadership) and served on Tulane Law Review. Margaret was awarded the Dean’s Medal for best in class third year academic performance, the Ettinger Award for excellence in the civil litigation program and highest grade awards for criminal law, civil procedure and immigration law. Prior to joining FormanWatkins, Margaret served as a Summer Clerk at the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office Appeals Department and served as Rule XX Student Attorney in Tulane’s Rights and Federal Practice Clinic.

“Be a catalyst for change.” This simple phrase drives Margaret to do her best work for her colleagues and her clients. Since her work as an elementary school teacher at a high-needs, year-round school, Margaret has always refused to quit in the hard hours because people rely on her. Margaret is a creative, strategic planner who is adaptable, personable, and passionate. She thrives on building relationships and has a natural teaching disposition, which means clients can expect a knowledgeable and genuine experience when working with her. Margaret is at her best when she is in the thick of a case, collaborating with her teammates, working diligently with her clients to deliver the best possible outcome. No matter the obstacle, Margaret is ready to face each client’s unique case with a listening ear and a relentless work ethic.