‘Obamacare’ insurance rates will stay level in Mississippi

Rates for Mississippians who get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act are projected to stay basically level next year.
The consulting firm Avalere Health and The Associated Press analyzed state data and found premiums in “Obamacare’s” health insurance marketplace will rise only 0.2 percent in Mississippi next year.
That’s lower than the average 3.6 percent increase in proposed or approved premiums across 47 states and Washington D.C.
Rates in Mississippi rose 56 percent this year and 30 percent the year before for a mid-tier silver plan.
Centene Corp.’s Magnolia Health Plan is the only marketplace insurer in Mississippi, covering about 75,000 people.
The average premium next year is projected to be $671 monthly. However, 96 percent of Mississippi enrollees get tax credits to help pay, typically worth $622 monthly.
