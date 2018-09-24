Southern AgCredit hires office assistant in Greenville

Southern AgCredit, a rural lending cooperative, recently hired Jenna Peyton as office administrator in its Greenville office.
Peyton, who holds a BBA from Middle Tennessee State University, has been a stay-at-home mom for the past four years. Previously, she was the program coordinator of a senior outpatient program for Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital.
Originally from Dyersburg, Tenn., Peyton has lived in the Mississippi Delta for the past 11 years. She and her husband, Bryan, have two children, Bailey, 6, and Katie 4.
