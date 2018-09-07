Starkville-based Camgian to expand to Tuscaloosa

By MBJ STAFF

Starkville-based Camgian Microsystems, a pioneer in advanced sensing systems and technologies, will expand to Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Camgian is a leader in developing integrated sensing platforms that provide real-time situational awareness. Using advanced technologies in sensing, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, Camgian improves the performance of clients in the military, financial and industrial sectors.

“We are excited to expand our operations and look forward to a long and productive relationship with the community of Tuscaloosa and The University of Alabama,” Dr. Gary Butler, founder, chairman and CEO of Camgian, said in a news release. Butler typically does not reveal employment numbers.

Camgian will become the first anchor tenant of the new business incubator and accelerator, known as The Edge, where it will house its new Center for AI and Machine Learning.

Created in 2012 by the University of Alabama, the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and the city of Tuscaloosa, The Edge broke ground in 2017 on a 26,300-square-foot facility that will be managed by the university’s Culverhouse College of Business and be fully operational by January 2019.

“We are pleased to see Camgian Microsystems connecting with our community and joining forces with The Edge, which is one of the most cutting edge entrepreneurial centers in the area,” university President Dr. Stuart Bell said in the release.

Camgian has been recognized as one of the Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America by Entrepreneur Magazine, one of the World’s Top Start-Up Companies by ABI Research, and the Compass Intelligence Industrial Internet of Things Company of the Year for 2018.