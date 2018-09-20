The most-recent of three hotels announced for the Fondren District in Jackson is in first place in development

By JACK WEATHERLY

The most-recent of three hotels announced for the Fondren District in Jackson is in first place in development.

Steel has risen on the Homewood Suites project site by the Ridgeland-based Heritage Hospitality Group, while two other projects announced two years earlier have yet to break ground, though spokesmen for both said about a year ago that dirt would be turned by the end of 2017.

Homewood Suites under construction on State Street in Fondren.

Efforts reach Roy Decker of Duvall Decker Architects of Jackson were unsuccessful.

Decker’s nine-story, 102-room hotel to be called “The Fondren” is planned for State Street at Mitchell Avenue and is to incorporate the Kolb Cleaners building and fly the Starwood Aloft brand.

The Desai Hotel Group of Jackson announced plans for a 110-room Hampton Inn at 3111 North State. Likewise, Desai did not respond to efforts to talk about the project for this article.

Its website states that the developer is “honored to make Inc. Magazine 5,000 fastest-growing companies [for 2018] for the third time.” It lists about a dozen hotels in its portfolio.

The Heritage Hospital Group’s CEO Chico Patel, said Tuesday that he expects the 125-room Homewood Suites to be completed by mid-August 2019.

The prospect of three hotels in the district was met with mixed feelings by some in the area known for its small, independent shops and restaurants.

To sweeten the pot, Heritage Hospitality awarded a $10,000 check to the Friends of Children’s Hospital and $2,500 to the Fondren Renaissance Foundation at a ground-breaking ceremony in late October of 2017.

The Homewood Suites hotel will have about 4,000 square feet of retail space, but Patel said Tuesday that he has not signed up tenants yet, and will wait till the project is complete.

Heritage Hospitality was founded in 2006 and has hotels in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama.

