The Sunray Companies welcomes Mistal

Jayme Mistal recently joined The Sunray Companies in Madison as Director of Accounting & Finance. Mistal graduated from Mississippi College with his BSBA in accounting and earned his Certified Public Accountant license in 2014. He has worked in public accounting with specialization in auditing for the past eight years. Mistal is a member of AICPA and Mississippi Society of CPAs.
The Sunray Companies is an operator of best-in-class brands including Massage Envy, Palm Beach Tan, Hampton Inn & Suites and Holiday Inn Express & Suites. The Madison-based company employs over 700 team members in Mississippi and Louisiana.
