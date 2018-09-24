Tool firm moving to Ripley, creating 10 jobs

MBJ staff
North Mississippi Tool Inc. is relocating its operations from Booneville to Ripley in a $700,000 corporate investment that creates 10 jobs.
The company, which specializes in tool and die manufacturing for customers such as Winchester, Plumrose, American Pipe, SMW and CECA, is relocating its operations to better serve its customers. The company is renting a facility from CECA Forge, where it began operations in August. North Mississippi Tool’s Booneville facility has been sold.
“We appreciate the Mississippi Development Authority along with the Tippah County Development Authority for working with us to make this move to Tippah County. It will enable our company to grow and better serve our existing customers,” said President Mark Floyd.
The Mississippi Development Authority provided a $40,000 grant for electrical work in the Ripley facility.
“This year, more than 80 percent of state-assisted economic development announcements have been expansions of our existing corporate citizens,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough Jr.
The addition of the 10 jobs brings the company’s employment to 20 workers. The existing jobs transferred from Booneville to the Ripley location.
