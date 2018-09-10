Trustmark promotes ten

Trustmark is pleased to announce the promotion of the following employees:

Robert Braddy has been promoted to Appraisal Review Officer. He serves as Evaluation Analyst at the corporate headquarters in downtown Jackson.

Mr. Braddy has eight years of combined banking and real estate market analysis experience. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Jackson State University.

Jasmine Barnes has been promoted to Audit Officer. She serves as Senior Auditor – Financial at the corporate headquarters in downtown Jackson.

Barnes has four years of banking experience. She earned a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Mississippi.

She serves as vice president of the National Association of Black Accountants – Greater Jackson Chapter and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Sharon Bray has been promoted to Vice President. She serves as Branch Manager for both the Rankin County Main and Pelahatchie offices.

Bray has 34 years of banking experience, 12 of which are with Trustmark. She is a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking and earned an Associate of Arts in Business and Accounting from Hinds Community College.

Bray is a member of the Rankin County Chamber of Commerce and Pelahatchie Lion’s Club. She serves as an Adopt-A-School coordinator for Pelahatchie High School and Brandon High School. Bray is a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church, where she participates in the Praise Team.

Brett Butler has been promoted to Credit Analysis Officer. He serves as Credit Analyst at the corporate headquarters in downtown Jackson.

Butler has seven years of banking experience. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi.

He is a member of the University of Mississippi Alumni Association, member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity Alumni Association and a board member of the Southwind Neighborhood Association.

Amanda Leigh Conner has been promoted to Corporate Treasury Services Officer. She serves as Merchant Services Product Analyst at the corporate headquarters in downtown Jackson.

Conner has nine years of combined banking and merchant services experience. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism with a minor in Business Administration from the University of Mississippi. She is a member of the Junior League of Jackson.

James Mayweather has been promoted to Operations Officer. He serves as a Business Process Analyst at the corporate headquarters in downtown Jackson.

Mayweather has four years of combined banking and business process redesign experience. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology from Jackson State University.

Kizzie Small has been promoted to International Officer. She serves as Senior Letter of Credit/International Specialist at the corporate headquarters in downtown Jackson.

Small has 15 years of banking experience. She earned a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Accountancy from Jackson State University, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Mississippi Valley State University.

She is a member of Priestley Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and serves as a youth leader.

Joy Lurate has been promoted to Corporate Governance Officer. She serves as Corporate Governance Coordinator at the corporate headquarters in downtown Jackson.

Lurate has 22 years of combined experience in corporate governance and as a paralegal in corporate law and mergers & acquisitions. She earned a paralegal certification from the National Center for Paralegal Training and a Bachelor of Science in Business Education from Mississippi State University.

Pam Ingram has been promoted to Branch Officer. She serves as the Assistant Branch Manager at the Richland office.

Ingram has 34 years of banking experience with Trustmark. She attended Hinds Community College and is a charter member of the Flowood Kiwanis Club. She is also a member of both the Pearl Chamber of Commerce and the Rankin County Chamber of Commerce.

Janet Wilkerson has been promoted to Operations Officer. She serves as Wire Transfer Supervisor at the corporate headquarters in downtown Jackson.

Wilkerson has 35 years of banking experience. She completed the Mississippi School of Banking and earned an Associate of Arts from East Central Community College.