Vicksburg District selects chief for the Programs Management Branch

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District has selected Alainna O’Bannon as chief of its programs management branch of the project management division.

O’Bannon’s job duties include developing and defending the federal budget and preparing the fiscal year work plan execution. Prior to this assignment, O’Bannon was the operations and maintenance appropriation manager at the Mississippi Valley Division which supports district offices located in St. Paul, Minn., Rock Island, Ill., St. Louis, Mo., Memphis, Tenn., Vicksburg, and New Orleans.

She began her career with the Corps in 2009 at the Coastal and Hydraulics Lab at the Engineer Research and Development Center. In 2010, she accepted a position in the project management branch and worked as a program analyst on numerous projects. She became a senior program analyst for Mississippi River and Tributaries appropriation at the Vicksburg District in 2013.

A native of Vicksburg, O’Bannon is a graduate of Vicksburg High School. She earned an associate’s from Hinds Community College and a bachelor’s in business administration from the State University of New York.

She is a member of Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church and also attends First Presbyterian Church of Vicksburg. She is a Life Member of the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg where she served as the 2014-2015 President.

She and her husband, David, have a daughter, Laurel, and she is the daughter of Joe and Linda Garcie.