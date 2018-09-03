Wells named MAFP’s New Physician of the Year

Jeremy B. Wells, MD, of Hattiesburg, was recently honored as New Physician of the Year 2018 by the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP).

This is the first year the award has been presented by the MAFP Awards

Committee, comprised of family physicians who are past winners of the MAFP Family Physician of the Year award. Individuals who earn the New Physician award must be less than seven years post-residency. They must be community leaders who prioritize patients in their care and make a contribution to the family medicine profession.

Since 2015, Wells has served as a sports medicine physician at Hattiesburg Clinic, where he is active in sports coverage and team physician duties.

A native of Raleigh, Wells graduated from Raleigh High School and the University of Mississippi, where he was part of the Sally McDonnell-Barksdale Honors College. After completing medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 2011, he stayed at UMMC for his 3-year family medicine residency. After residency, Dr. Wells completed a 1-year fellowship in primary care sports medicine at UMMC.

The Family Medicine Department at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) presented him with the Gary W. Jeffcoats Teaching Award for 2012-13 while he was a family medicine resident.

Wells serves on the clinical faculty of both William Carey College of Osteopathic Medicine and the UMMC Family Medicine department.

Wells has been involved in the MAFP since his time as a medical student.

As vice president of the MAFP Foundation, Wells is part of the academy’s fund raising arm.

Wells and his wife, Chelsea, live in Hattiesburg with their 1-year-old daughter, Katsie.