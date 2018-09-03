Wheat elected president of Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians

David B. Wheat, MD, FAAFP, of Clinton, was recently elected 2018-19 president of the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP).
He will lead the 1,100-member organization and chair the board of directors.
Wheat, a family physician who has earned the AAFP Fellow distinction, has owned and operated Clinton Family Care in Clinton since 2001.
Earlier in his career, he served on the staffs of family practice clinics and hospitals in Starkville, Clinton, Jackson, and in Opelika, Ala.
A member of MAFP since 1983, he began service on the Board of Directors in 2014 and has since served as secretary and president-elect.
A Stuttgart, Ark., native, Wheat earned a bachelor’s degree from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, Ark., and a master’s degree from Mississippi State University. He went on to attend medical school at University of
Mississippi Medical Center, where he led the family medicine student group.
Wheat completed a 3-year family medicine residency at Anniston Family
Practice – Affiliate University of Alabama, where he served as chief resident.
An active pilot who owns his own airplane, Wheat is active in the Civil Aviation Medical Association, having earned the Senior Aviation Medical Examiner designation from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Wheat belongs to the Central Medical Society and is on the hospital staff of Merit Health, St. Dominic’s and Baptist Medical Center. He is on the affiliate faculty of UMMC, Tulane University Medical Center and William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Wheat and his wife, Sherry, have two children, Sarah W. Mann (Logan) and
Brett, and one grandson,David Mann.
They live in Clinton and are of the Methodist faith.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info