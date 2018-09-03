Wheat elected president of Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians

David B. Wheat, MD, FAAFP, of Clinton, was recently elected 2018-19 president of the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP).

He will lead the 1,100-member organization and chair the board of directors.



Wheat, a family physician who has earned the AAFP Fellow distinction, has owned and operated Clinton Family Care in Clinton since 2001.



Earlier in his career, he served on the staffs of family practice clinics and hospitals in Starkville, Clinton, Jackson, and in Opelika, Ala.



A member of MAFP since 1983, he began service on the Board of Directors in 2014 and has since served as secretary and president-elect.



A Stuttgart, Ark., native, Wheat earned a bachelor’s degree from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, Ark., and a master’s degree from Mississippi State University. He went on to attend medical school at University of

Mississippi Medical Center, where he led the family medicine student group.



Wheat completed a 3-year family medicine residency at Anniston Family

Practice – Affiliate University of Alabama, where he served as chief resident.



An active pilot who owns his own airplane, Wheat is active in the Civil Aviation Medical Association, having earned the Senior Aviation Medical Examiner designation from the Federal Aviation Administration.



Wheat belongs to the Central Medical Society and is on the hospital staff of Merit Health, St. Dominic’s and Baptist Medical Center. He is on the affiliate faculty of UMMC, Tulane University Medical Center and William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Wheat and his wife, Sherry, have two children, Sarah W. Mann (Logan) and

Brett, and one grandson,David Mann.



They live in Clinton and are of the Methodist faith.