2018 Sanderson Farms Championship announces player commitments

With one week before the start of the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship, tournament officials are excited to announce player commitments.

The field of 132 players includes Defending Champion, Ryan Armour (2017). Other past champions who have committed to this year’s tournament are Cody Gribble (2016), Peter Malnati (2015), Nick Taylor (2014), Scott Stallings (2012), Bill Haas (2010 Champion and the 2011 FedExCup Champion), Chris Kirk (2011), Chad Campbell (2007), and D.J. Trahan (2006).

Also joining the field of play is two-time US Open Champion Retief Goosen (2001 and 2004); Major Champions Lucas Glover (2009 U.S. Open Champion), Cameron Davis (2017 Australian Open Champion), Amateur Champions Curtis Luck (2016 US Amateur Champion), and Jackson’s own Wilson Furr (2018 Mississippi State Amateur Champion).

Other notables include Ricky Barnes, Jonathan Randolph (Former Ole Miss standout and Brandon resident), Dylan Frittelli (highest world ranking of the current players in the field at #73) Stuart Appleby, Jonathan Byrd, Hudson Swafford, Harris English, Ben Crane, Trey Mullinax, and Tom Lovelady.

“Our event continues to grow in stature among the PGA TOUR players, and I think this is reflected in the strength of our field to date,” said Executive Director Steve Jent.

The 51st Sanderson Farms Championship is set for October 22-28, 2018 at The Country Club of Jackson, MS. For the full field, visit SFC Committed Players.