BankPlus named one of American Banker’s Best Banks to Work For

BankPlus has been named one of the Best Banks To Work For in 2018 by American Banker. This is the sixth consecutive year BankPlus has been recognized by American Banker in their annual program.

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year’s program are available at americanbanker.com and in the September issue of American Banker Magazine.

To determine the top-ranked banks for 2018, American Banker evaluated BankPlus with a two-step process. The first step consisted of evaluating the bank’s workplace policies, practices and demographics. The second part consisted of anonymously surveying the entire BankPlus workforce in order to gauge strength as a company in categories such as leadership, planning, corporate culture, communication, work environment, compensation, benefits and more.

One employee had this to say about BankPlus, “Employees really feel like they work for an organization that truly ‘walks the walk’ regarding the stated core purpose, vision and values. Employees are proud to work for BankPlus, and the benefit programs are excellent including a health strategy supported by a wellness program.”

Employees rated BankPlus extremely high in the areas of culture, benefits, community service and feeling like family.

“We have a strong TEAM here at BankPlus, and we aim to never stop improving the culture, benefits and career opportunities. The people at BankPlus make it such a great place to work, and I think that is reflected in this recognition,” said Alison Tyler, Senior Vice President & Director of Human Resources at BankPlus.