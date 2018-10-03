B&B Electric breaks ground on hew HQ bringing 300 New jobs to Madison County

The Madison County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA) has announced that B&B Electrical and Utility Contractors, Inc. is breaking ground on its new headquarters in the Canton Commercial and Industrial Center, investing $6.5 Million over the next 2 years.



B&B Electrical and Utility Contractors, Inc. is a family-owned company that has been in continuous operation since 1982 and is a one stop electrical contractor. B&B Electric and Utility Contractors is one of the most comprehensive electrical contractors in the industry and offers a full array of electrical and utility services including substations, overhead distribution, underground distribution, street lighting, electrical wiring, storm restoration and traffic signalization.



“B&B is excited about our move to Canton which will provide more desirable access, updates and space as we continue to serve our clients not only in MS but throughout the Southeastern United States,” said Brien Blakeney, Owner/President.



“MCEDA has been working with B&B for over a year on this project, and we are pleased to be able to announce their expansion beside their current operation in the Canton Commercial and Industrial Center,” said Joseph P. Deason, Executive Director of MCEDA. “Job creation and capital investment are key performance indicators of economic health, and Madison County continues to flourish because of investments made through expansions.”



“The Madison County Board of Supervisors is thrilled that B&B has chosen to expand and locate its new headquarters in Madison County,” said Sheila Jones, President of the Madison County Board of Supervisors. We are truly thankful for the company’s continuous commitment to our area.



“The City of Canton is extremely excited about B&B Electric moving its headquarters to the City of Canton. This company will be an important part of our growth and development and an important asset for this community,” said Dr. Truly, City of Canton Mayor. “We also thank MCEDA for helping this city in this joint effort. We cannot wait for the first day of the massive expansion of B&B Electric Company.”



Construction of the 53,000 square foot headquarters will begin in the fall of 2018 with completion scheduled for the summer of 2019.

