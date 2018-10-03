Bomgar to make acquisition

MBJ staff

Bomgar, a global leader in privileged access management solutions, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire BeyondTrust, a global leader in privilege-centric security, from an affiliate of Veritas Capital.

The combined company, which will be called BeyondTrust, brings together innovators with a shared mission of helping customers defend themselves from cyber-attacks while increasing productivity.

Bomgar was founded by Joel Bomgar in Ridgeland in 2003 and a majority interest in it was sold n 2014 to TA Associates of Boston.

Joel Bomgar created the Bomgar Box, which enables technology support professionals to securely access and control remote computer systems and devices anywhere in the world.

The merger will result in the world’s most comprehensive privileged access management portfolio, currently used by more than 19,000 customers worldwide.

Earlier this year, Bomgar was acquired by Francisco Partners, a leading technology-focused private equity firm.

The combined company will be headquartered in Atlanta. Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close this month, were not disclosed.