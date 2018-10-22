City seeks part-time officers to fill police shortage

WLBT-TV reports that the Vicksburg Police Department is now offering to hire part-time officers, paying $25 an hour.
Part-time officers dominate police forces in many smaller Mississippi cities and towns, but many larger cities prefer to hire full-time officers.
Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore says part-time officers could be used to serve warrants or provide security at special events, in addition to regular patrol duties.
He says the department has 20 open positions and seeks to fill more than half with part-time officers.
Moore says a part-time officer can work 10 to 20 hours a week. He says people without law enforcement certification must attend a police academy within two years of being hired.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info