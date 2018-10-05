Community Bank hires Hudson

Nikki Hudson

Nicki Hudson has been named Business Development Officer for Jones County, where she recently served as Business Development Specialist. A native of Magee, Mississippi, Hudson has been in banking for eight years. In her new role, Hudson will focus on strengthening current customer relationships, cultivating new customer relationships, community involvement, and treasury management.

Hudson, is a graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration with major in Marketing. Prior to USM, she received her Associates Degree from Jones County Junior College.

Active in her community, Hudson is involved with Laurel Main Street Organization/Events Committee, Leadership Jones County, Provisional member of Junior Auxiliary of Laurel, and attends First Baptist Church of Laurel, where she sings in choir.

She is married to Andrew, together they have three children, Kate, Emalyn, and Hank.