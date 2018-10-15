Community college wins $1.1M manufacturing training grant

A Mississippi community college has received a $1.1 million grant to start an advanced manufacturing technology program.
The Mississippi Community College Board awarded the grant to Meridian Community College, in an effort to develop industry-specific programs that have not qualified for traditional worker training money.
The program will offer a certificate including classes in machining, mechatronics, robotics material handling and metal manufacturing. Students earning the certificate will also be able to earn an associate’s degree with more classwork. Students will have the opportunity to take other classes in machining, electronics engineering technology, computer-aided design and millwright technology.
Tower Automotive, Fairbanks Scales and Hol-Mac Corp. will serve as industry partners and hire apprentices from the program.
The community college says workers with such skills are well-paid and have increasing job opportunities.
